John McGowan

Avatar Facelift

John McGowan
John McGowan
  • Save
Avatar Facelift human portrait redesign illustration design avatar
Download color palette

It's been awhile since I gave my online avatar a facelift. Bonus points if you spot the "J" nose for John.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
John McGowan
John McGowan
design + animation

More by John McGowan

View profile
    • Like