Charlynn Searcy

Poppi the Popsicle

Charlynn Searcy
Charlynn Searcy
  • Save
Poppi the Popsicle frozen edible food cold bright vector icon colorful popsicle spring summer
Download color palette

Meet Poppi. She's an adorable and colorful popsicle that I decided to create.

I think she came out "cool".

- - -

There are some things that I need to work on and I had some difficulties with a few steps. But overall I think she came out pretty ok. (thumbs up)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Charlynn Searcy
Charlynn Searcy

More by Charlynn Searcy

View profile
    • Like