Alexandra Walker

Louis Armstrong record box set

Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Louis Armstrong record box set orange yellow condensed knockout duotone identity box set record logo branding louis armstrong
Download color palette

Little cropping from one of my more recent projects, a record box set and catalogue of Louis Armstrong's work. Had a lot of fun with type and image :)

Alexandra Walker
Alexandra Walker
multidisciplinary designer in sunny Los Angeles ✺
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Walker

View profile
    • Like