Sneak Peek n.4

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here we are, sneak peek number 4 directly from the closed beta of this new tool. The main function is still hidden but maybe somebody already understood what this tool with be used for :)
A little bit more of besta test and we will be ready for an open beta.
This is only one of the new tools we are working on this year!
Stay tuned!