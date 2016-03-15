Riccardo Parenti
Sneak Peek n.4

Sneak Peek n.4 live prototype animation notepad
Here we are, sneak peek number 4 directly from the closed beta of this new tool. The main function is still hidden but maybe somebody already understood what this tool with be used for :)

A little bit more of besta test and we will be ready for an open beta.

This is only one of the new tools we are working on this year!
Stay tuned!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
