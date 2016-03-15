Ludmila Hermida

Hello Dribbble!

Ludmila Hermida
Ludmila Hermida
Hire Me
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! dribbble indicius thankyou debut
Download color palette

Thanks to @Indicius to give me an invitation, it's an honor to be here!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Ludmila Hermida
Ludmila Hermida
Product Designer living in a digital world ✨
Hire Me

More by Ludmila Hermida

View profile
    • Like