Pedro Oliveira Custódio

Thank You Inês Ribeiro Silva

Pedro Oliveira Custódio
Pedro Oliveira Custódio
  • Save
Thank You Inês Ribeiro Silva caldas da rainha first shot thank you cr esad student designer leiria first illustrator
Download color palette

Thank you Inês Ribeiro Silva
Hello everyone I'm Pedro, a newborn designer from Leiria, Portugal.
I did this first shot to thank Inês for the invite and for all the support you guys don't know about. Hope you guys like it and hope I don't let you down!

Let the journey begin!

Pedro Oliveira Custódio
Pedro Oliveira Custódio

More by Pedro Oliveira Custódio

View profile
    • Like