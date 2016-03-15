Brian Morgante

Night Riots - Triangles

This is a tour shirt I was asked to put together for the band Night Riots. We went through about 15 different concepts with all sorts of aesthetics, and finally landed on this and another to go out on warped tour with them this past summer.

Always love working with simple shapes, especially with apparel!

