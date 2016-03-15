Justin Allan-Spencer

Elixir Fixer Branding

Justin Allan-Spencer
Justin Allan-Spencer
  • Save
Elixir Fixer Branding syrup drink food packaging branding
Download color palette

Here is some recently completed branding and package design I did for Elixir Fixer, a cocktail / cooking syrup company based in Bremerton Washington. The labels are printed on a natural linen-texture paper, printed in black with silver foil embossing.

Photo by Jackie Donnelly

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Justin Allan-Spencer
Justin Allan-Spencer

More by Justin Allan-Spencer

View profile
    • Like