Marimo

This is an image included in a care instruction booklet for marimo, an odd little spherical colony of fibrous algae. They exist in only a couple lakes in the world - Lake Akan in Japan, and Mývatn in north Iceland (where they are called kúluskítur (muck balls)). Created using Illustrator.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
