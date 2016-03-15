Holden Kim

Mave Co.

Holden Kim
Holden Kim
  • Save
Mave Co. redesign design logo
Download color palette

Redesigning the logo for a new purpose. Trying to make it simpler than it was, and turning out to be a little dull. Definitely a work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Holden Kim
Holden Kim

More by Holden Kim

View profile
    • Like