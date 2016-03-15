Hulins Hjálmur Magic Stave

This is design is from an ongoing project in which I am converting magical staves recorded in 16th and 17th century Icelandic magical manuscripts (galdrabók or grimoire) into modern designs using Illustrator. My interest is primarily in these staves' visual qualities, not in their purported magical qualities.

Called Hulins Hjálmur (Concealing Helm), this mark is said to make the bearer invisible. The symbol appears in three manuscripts, including Skuggi's "Sorcerer's Screed", Rúm, and manuscript LBS 4375. There are slight variations of each; this design is an amalgamation of all three.

The spell to become invisible is quite complicated and gruesome, but it is a beautiful and elegant symbol.

The image in the background is a shot of the Cathedral, in Dimmuborgir (Dark Towers), a giant lava field in north Iceland, near the enchanting Mývatn. We took this photo during a visit in 2015.