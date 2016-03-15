Natalya Shelburne

Waste Your Time (Talk slide illustration)

Waste Your Time (Talk slide illustration) slide
This is one of the slides I illustrated for my Women Who Code Connect 2016 talk - Waste Your Time!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
