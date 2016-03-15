🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
More vector art for a little project I'm working on that involves coffee. This shot is sporting the sexy french press. When espresso isn't available the french press is my go to for that much need morning fix and wake up call!
