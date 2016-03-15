Lily Kao

GoPro

GoPro video camera gopro session gopro flat icon illustration icon stamp postage daily postage
Daily Postage 070
(Late Post) I bought my first GoPro the other day! It's the new HERO4 Session. So excited to have this for my upcoming trip to Taiwan!

