Daniel Gill

Whale Breach

Daniel Gill
Daniel Gill
Hire Me
  • Save
Whale Breach drawing frame animation breach whale
Download color palette

I thought I would try my hand at some traditional frame by frame animation. I drew all 48 frames in photoshop and added the splashes in After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Daniel Gill
Daniel Gill
Art Director | Design, Illustration, Motion
Hire Me

More by Daniel Gill

View profile
    • Like