iOS Messages: Change Read text to Unread

iOS Messages: Change Read text to Unread new design ux ui apple ios animate animation principle messaging message iphone
I always read texts and forget to reply. In Mail, I have the habit of marking an email as unread so I remember to go back and respond. It would be great if Messages had the same feature for texts!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
