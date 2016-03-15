YOUR CRE8TIVITY: ROB FERRE

Rob Ferre has been weaving in and out of my life over the past few years, He is a big voice with The Cultural Hall Podcast (which I have been part of before it was a reality), he has done events at my kids’s school and a handful of other events. He is an incredibly talented DJ and eventsman (is that a word?). He seemed like a great fit for our podcast and so I invited him to join us. In a strange turn, he decided to respond via audio which are presented below, broken down by question.

http://lennondesign.com/2016/03/07/cre8tivity-rob-ferre/