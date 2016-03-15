Justine Vogie

Subscription App
This is an initial screen of a Subscription management app I'm working on. I got annoyed with not getting notified of free trials ending or renewals getting pushed through. And I have way too many subscriptions to manage through each individual site and app. This application will help keep all subscriptions in one, easy to access, place.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
