Subscription App

This is an initial screen of a Subscription management app I'm working on. I got annoyed with not getting notified of free trials ending or renewals getting pushed through. And I have way too many subscriptions to manage through each individual site and app. This application will help keep all subscriptions in one, easy to access, place.