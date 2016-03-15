Matt Pringle
Misses Softie model colorful ice cream vintage pin up girl vape
Some work done for a brand that makes ice cream flavored vape liquids. Going off the concept of 1950's diner and pin up girls.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
