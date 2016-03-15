Justin Allan-Spencer

Our Adventures In Iceland

Justin Allan-Spencer
Justin Allan-Spencer
  • Save
Our Adventures In Iceland texture map ísland book powerpoint travelogue icelandic iceland
Download color palette

This is the first slide in a Powerpoint / Keynote slideshow documenting a 2015 trip to Iceland. It was created using Illustrator, layering textures and colors.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Justin Allan-Spencer
Justin Allan-Spencer

More by Justin Allan-Spencer

View profile
    • Like