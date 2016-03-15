Brian Yohn

Villanova

Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn
  • Save
Villanova wildcats mascot basketball villanova
Download color palette

I'm not into orange sportsball craziness month, but I asked my brother who he thought would win, and he said Villanova. Go Wildcats!

Dribbble marchmadness stickermule still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! March Madness Stickers
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn

More by Brian Yohn

View profile
    • Like