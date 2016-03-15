Good for Sale
Tie Dye Line Stripe Pattern

Tie Dye Line Stripe Pattern photoshop digital pattern society 6 off white beige blue turquoise digital tie dye tie dye stripes stripes tie dye pattern

I started making tie dye brushes in Photoshop last week and wanted to test it out on a product and the results I got was this! This print is now available on Society 6 as iPhone cases, laptop sleeves, all over t-shirt print pattern and as leggings! Check it out! I'm releasing a set of tie dye brushes for photoshop soon and may give some freebies away! Check it out on my society 6 page.

https://society6.com/product/tie-dye-stripe_pillow#25=193&18=126

