Tie Dye Line Stripe Pattern

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I started making tie dye brushes in Photoshop last week and wanted to test it out on a product and the results I got was this! This print is now available on Society 6 as iPhone cases, laptop sleeves, all over t-shirt print pattern and as leggings! Check it out! I'm releasing a set of tie dye brushes for photoshop soon and may give some freebies away! Check it out on my society 6 page.
https://society6.com/product/tie-dye-stripe_pillow#25=193&18=126