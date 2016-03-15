[zerbamine]

Mango Mobility Home accessibility house cut-through illustration advertising low-poly 3d
Detail for an upcoming piece for Mango Mobility, who specialize in electric vehicles for physically disabled people. I guess we'll all be using such products in 60 years (unless they've invented maglev wheelchairs or transporters by then).

PS: Srry for having been away for so long!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
