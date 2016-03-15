Master Icons

Hi Dribbble,

In the past I was involved in a gamification app project for a retailer store, and when I was the designing it, this was one of the most fun part, designing the icons. This project actually required a lot. What I'm going to do in this and in other posts, is to share some of my favorites.

This shot in particular is regarding the bigger ones, the master, or the main ones, that were displayed in the main menu for the dashboard.