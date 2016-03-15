Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design

Rube Goldberg Logo Treatment

Ian Mintz
AppDirect Design
Ian Mintz for AppDirect Design
  • Save
Rube Goldberg Logo Treatment flag finish counterweight pipes valves gears contraption
Download color palette

This design will be on an AppDirect t-shirt!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
AppDirect Design
AppDirect Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by AppDirect Design

View profile
    • Like