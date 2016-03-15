Paul Parson

First experiment with Adobe XD

Paul Parson
Paul Parson
  • Save
First experiment with Adobe XD space tourism experience design cc sketch mockup blue iphone galaxy app xd adobe
Download color palette

Hey dribbble! I just downloaded the Adobe Experience Design CC Preview and played around with some starter files. Put a little space tourism spin on it. What do you think? Sketch-killer? I'm not sold...yet.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Paul Parson
Paul Parson

More by Paul Parson

View profile
    • Like