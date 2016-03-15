jose aljovin

ProBlush Golden Ratio Logo golden ratio logo brading monogram auric fibonacci golden ratio
Golden Ratio Logo for ProBlush Cosmetics,
A Hairstyling Product Line Retail at Lima - Peru
based on the golden ratio and monogram concept.

by Jose Aljovin

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
