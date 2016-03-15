Brian Morgante

TWIABP - Reapers

One of my favorite styles for a very long time has been to piece together collages from old engravings. I grew up listening to punk rock, and I was always fascinated with the collages in zines and album art based off of magazine clippings and who knows what else. I like to apply the same techniques to old public domain illustrations and breathe new life into beautiful old artwork.

I started a series over the last few months I've been referring to as "dark world". Every piece is symmetrical, and all focuses on very down-trodden imagery. This is a segment of a piece I did for the band The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die (Epitaph, Broken World).

I don't believe this one has gone to print yet, I haven't seen it out in the wild - but I'm excited to see how it comes together! You can see the piece in it's entirety on my website.

