Kiel Cummings

Salt Lake Bees

Kiel Cummings
Kiel Cummings
  • Save
Salt Lake Bees lines illustration design minor league salt lake bees flag pennant baseball
Download color palette

A good ole pennant Flag for the Salt Lake Bees

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Kiel Cummings
Kiel Cummings
Interactive Art Director / Designer

More by Kiel Cummings

View profile
    • Like