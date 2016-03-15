Nivi Harishankar

#DailyUI047 - Activity Feed

#DailyUI047 - Activity Feed
Inspired by the Weasley Family Clock from Harry Potter(http://harrypotter.wikia.com/wiki/Weasley_Clock) that shows locations of family members rather than time, I created a location tracking interface for my college. Some of the possible locations in my college surround the circle, with the students being in the section of their current location. Dropping a person into the blue circle(where Noelle is), expands on their location activity for the day. Clicking on the "+" allows you to add more people into your circle. You would want to keep this circle limited as personal information is being shared.

Feedback appreciated!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
