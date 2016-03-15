DailyUI047 - Activity Feed

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inspired by the Weasley Family Clock from Harry Potter(http://harrypotter.wikia.com/wiki/Weasley_Clock) that shows locations of family members rather than time, I created a location tracking interface for my college. Some of the possible locations in my college surround the circle, with the students being in the section of their current location. Dropping a person into the blue circle(where Noelle is), expands on their location activity for the day. Clicking on the "+" allows you to add more people into your circle. You would want to keep this circle limited as personal information is being shared.
Feedback appreciated!