Brittany Wong

The Lords Prayer Cover Concept

Brittany Wong
Brittany Wong
  • Save
The Lords Prayer Cover Concept kingdom devotional lord god christian prayer book typography script book cover texture mountains
Download color palette

A concept I submitted for a book cover. I'm really excited with the way it came out. Lots of subtle texture (my love language) and soothing colors.

Brittany Wong
Brittany Wong

More by Brittany Wong

View profile
    • Like