Icey Deng (Xinyi)

BayFishing

Icey Deng (Xinyi)
Icey Deng (Xinyi)
  • Save
BayFishing
Download color palette

A concept for BayFishing. Using elements from marble and ocean wave.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Icey Deng (Xinyi)
Icey Deng (Xinyi)

More by Icey Deng (Xinyi)

View profile
    • Like