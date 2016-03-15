Johan Marais-Piper

Paper Art 2

Paper Art 2 rocks pattern abstract paper illustration
I challenged myself to an artwork a day during February, without using pen or pixels. So I took to scissors and paper... this is one of the works I came up with. Comments welcome!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
