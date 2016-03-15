Craig Burgess

064 - Wakawakaphren

Craig Burgess
Craig Burgess
  • Save
064 - Wakawakaphren
Download color palette

I enjoyed doing today’s logo, imagining what Pacman’s prescription might look like from his doctor.

All I know is his doctor is writing a lot of prescriptions.
---
I'm doing a design operation every day for 100 days. The rest are here.
http://www.unobvious.co.uk/100days/

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Craig Burgess
Craig Burgess

More by Craig Burgess

View profile
    • Like