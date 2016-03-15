Kirk Castro

We're Debt Free!

By the grace of God, the determination of my wife (I love spending money), and the wisdom of Dave Ramsey we achieved something great this week. We paid off my last student loan, and are now officially 100% debt free! I feel so relieved. Now just have to graduate in May!

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
