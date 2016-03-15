Onemini - Onepage Responsive Wordpress Theme

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Onemini is a Simple and Clean premium Wordpress Theme . It is suitable for Personal Portfolio, Creative Agency, Designer Portfolio, Illustrator Portfolio, and more.
Easy installation in 5 minutes with demo data
Clean and modern design
Responsive and retina ready
Built with Bootstrap 3
3 type frontpage banner
Home video background banner
Home image banner
Home rain effect banner
Google maps
Parallax Background
500+ Font Awesome Icons
600+ Google Wenfonts
Unlimited color
Onepage frontpage
HTML5 & CSS3
Demo data included.
Widgetize footer section
Linkable footer area
Left sidebar – right sidebar and fullwidth page layout types
Contactform7 included.
17+ Shortcodes
50+ theme options
Woocommerce
