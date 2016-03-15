Rob Armbrister

Evolve stickers sticker vector illustration mutant evolution fish beaver
Part fish, part beaver, part ??? One of a series of mutant illustrations. They got featured on io9 and are now getting turned into custom stickers. Can't wait to see how they turn out.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
