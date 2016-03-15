Landscape Logo Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We’re proud to announce the release of our newest tool: Landscape. Landscape is a powerful, free image resizing platform designed to help social media marketers, content creators and business owners keep up with an increasingly visual social world.
Check it out!
http://sproutsocial.com/landscape