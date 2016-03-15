Laura Weiss
Landscape Logo Animation

We’re proud to announce the release of our newest tool: Landscape. Landscape is a powerful, free image resizing platform designed to help social media marketers, content creators and business owners keep up with an increasingly visual social world.

Check it out!
http://sproutsocial.com/landscape

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
