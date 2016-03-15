Fred Truman
Navigation Updates

Among other things rolling out to MongoDB Cloud Manager: tabs! But also a common pattern for our interface controls, making it easier to integrate and develop new features by pulling components off of our growing shelf.

(No localhost deployments were harmed in the making of this screenshot)

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Mak'n data and clusters look beautiful

