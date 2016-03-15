Chris Doner

Icon / Illustration Work

Icon / Illustration Work update alert lock privacy dashboard survey filter illustration icon report rocket
Working though some icons/illustrations for a re-vamped Help site. Having fun with this since I haven't had this much time to illustrate icons in ages.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Working on Design Systems @ Bayer
