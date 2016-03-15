🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

Anchor

🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤
🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤
  • Save
Anchor logo branding navy flat vector design illustration water boat ship nautical anchor
Download color palette

Part of a brand identity project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤
🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

More by 🖤🌴 Skeletal Bay🌴🖤

View profile
    • Like