Pablo Tradacete

Agencia Chuches

Pablo Tradacete
Pablo Tradacete
  • Save
Agencia Chuches lettering logo pattern icon actors agency branding identity brand
Download color palette

Brand identity for Agencia Chuches. Spanish agency for young actors.

Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/35079299/Agencia-Chuches-Brand-Identity

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Pablo Tradacete
Pablo Tradacete
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pablo Tradacete

View profile
    • Like