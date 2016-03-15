Zac Jacobson

Axed Illustration

Zac Jacobson
Zac Jacobson
  • Save
Axed Illustration wings illustration axe
Download color palette

Sometimes illustrations just get axed.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Zac Jacobson
Zac Jacobson
A graphic designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, Wisc.

More by Zac Jacobson

View profile
    • Like