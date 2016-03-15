Kiatusi kaku

Singer Page redesign

Kiatusi kaku
Kiatusi kaku
  • Save
Singer Page redesign
Download color palette

APP has recently been responsible for the music interface design,
I encountered many problems. There are a useful research aesthetic interaction,
A variety of issues. Work concerns aside for a moment to try a new design.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Kiatusi kaku
Kiatusi kaku

More by Kiatusi kaku

View profile
    • Like