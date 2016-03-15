Laura Berglund
Paperless Post

2016 Wedding Collection

Laura Berglund
Paperless Post
Laura Berglund for Paperless Post
  • Save
2016 Wedding Collection floral platforms photography set invitations wedding paperless post
Download color palette

Paperless Post announced the 2016 wedding collection today! We're showing it off in a surreal world of peachy pink hues and perpendicular surfaces, to get that perfect angle of light on every design.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Paperless Post
Paperless Post

More by Paperless Post

View profile
    • Like