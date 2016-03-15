Majo Puterka

2 Invites

Majo Puterka
Majo Puterka
Hire Me
  • Save
2 Invites ai ae illustration toaster invites 2
Download color palette

Hi guys, after 3 weeks i received a lot of emails from you. After very long decision I decided to choose only 1 designer and that lucky one is > @Christian Tailor <
Congrats!
-
PS: 1 invitation is still available ;)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Majo Puterka
Majo Puterka
Web & app focused product designer hello@majoputerka. com
Hire Me

More by Majo Puterka

View profile
    • Like