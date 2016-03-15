Holly Schofield
Shopify

Goodbye Winter!

Holly Schofield
Shopify
Holly Schofield for Shopify
  • Save
Goodbye Winter! vector illustration product place person capital canada coffee spring winter
Download color palette

In celebration of spring coming here's a little creative project I worked on a while ago when all I could see was snow

*The snow may be melting now... but you really never know when there could be a freak blizzard

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
Shopify
Shopify

More by Shopify

View profile
    • Like