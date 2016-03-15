Patricia Bianco

#ComerPraSer (Eat to Be)

Eat to Be healthy, to be happy, to be beautiful. Eat to Be is a movement I created in Brazilian social medias that goes against the eating disorders and the "nutritional terrorism" created by restrictive diets.
www.instagram.com/ComerPraSer
www.fb.com/ComerPraSer

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
