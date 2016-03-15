Juan Melendez

United Test Branding

United Test Branding logo design aerospace logo branding
Logo on the works for an Aerospace/Aviation testing company. This Mark is not a chosen one, but we are still on the works and will post when this completely morphs into an end product.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
