#ComerPraSer (Eat to Be)

healthy color movement fruit branding logo
Eat to Be healthy, to be happy, to be beautiful. Eat to Be is a movement I created in Brazilian social medias that goes against the eating disorders and the "nutritional terrorism" created by restrictive diets.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
